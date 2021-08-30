Hawks arrest 13 suspects accused of siphoning R15m from Limpopo municipality

The officials are accused of paying money to different companies for services that were never rendered.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested 13 suspects, including senior officials and directors, for allegedly siphoning R15 million from the Mogalakwena Municipality in Limpopo.

The officials are accused of paying money to different companies for services that were never rendered.

Some officials allegedly received gratification from service providers.

The Hawks said that this had been an ongoing investigation and that more arrests were expected.

