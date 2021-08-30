Ex-Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini aiming to change women's football in SA

The former midfielder was recently appointed as the new senior commercial and marketing manager at the SA Football Association (Safa) and is aiming to shine the spotlight on women’s football in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Banyana Banyana captain, Amanda Dlamini, is aiming to change the face of women’s football in South Africa.

Dlamini made 105 appearances for the national team and led it between 2011 and 2013 before retiring from the national team in 2018.

The former midfielder was recently appointed as the new senior commercial and marketing manager at the SA Football Association (Safa) and is aiming to shine the spotlight on women’s football in the country.

"The demands and the reach of women’s football are very different to the men’s game but I think Safa got me on board to try and highlight women’s football and make sure the sponsors are happy. For me, it's just about representing women’s football and making sure that it’s visible enough to attract attention," she said.

"What is very important is that we start investing in local football now so that we give young girls the option to stay in the country instead of going overseas. Our activity at the level ultimately contributes to how well Banyana do in the long run, but my biggest concern is that we don’t have enough sponsors to actually start giving our players salaries and I think that’s what the end goal is."

With the likes of Janine van Wyk, Refiloe Jane and Thembi Kgatlana all plying their trade in Europe, Dlamini said that it was great for young footballers to have those references.

"Players like that have to start somewhere and that is at home, so we need to make sure that the infrastructure and resources for these young girls are accessible. We also need to look into our sports structures to say how can we get schools involved as well. We miss those sports days where there’s athletics, netball or even football to get kids playing sports again in our schools," she said.

