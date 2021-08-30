Death of Khayelitsha boy (2) who fell into drain leaves community reeling

Imthande Swartbooi drowned after falling into a sewerage drain outside his family home in Greenpoint on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community is reeling following the death of a two-year-old boy.

The two-year-old was playing with his cousins outside their family home when he fell into an open drain.

The toddler's uncle Nkosikhona Swaartbooi on Monday said the adults were keeping an eye on the children but when they realised Imthande was missing, the child's mother immediately went and checked the drain.

“We tried to rescue him and performed CPR to try to get him to breathe, then we quickly took a car to get him to the hospital and that is where he passed on.”

Swartbooi aid the lid of the drain had broken and fallen inside and residents had over the past few weeks been pleading with the City of Cape Town to replace the cover.

However, he said their requests had been ignored and workers were only sent to the area to replace the drain cover on Sunday night after the tragic incident.

He said about two weeks ago, residents rescued a child who had fallen into the same drain.

