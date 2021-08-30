Court orders ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ to report to SAPS every day

Zamaswazi Majozi, known as ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ on Twitter, is charged with inciting violence following her arrest over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - The Germiston Magistrates Court has ordered accused instigator Zamaswazi Majozi to report to a police station every day as part of her bail conditions.

Majozi is charged with inciting violence following her arrest over the weekend.

She allegedly took to social media to call for the looting and public unrest that rocked parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month.

Widely known as ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ with a Twitter following of about 60,000, Mjozi was granted R3,000 bail on Monday.

Saturday was a day on reckoning when the Hawks knocked on Majozi’s door at her home in Leondale for her arrest.

It’s understood the mother of two was with her children and husband when law enforcement authorities handcuffed her.

Her legal team asked that she be released on a warning, but the State opposed and demanded that she pay bail.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “Since she doesn’t have a passport, she must report daily to the police station and if she decides to leave the province, she needs to inform the investigating officer of her whereabouts.”

Majozi will be back in the Germiston Magistrates Court on 18 October.

Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, journalists have been prevented from covering the hearing of a suspect also arrested for allegedly inciting last month's public violence.

The suspect appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court earlier on Monday.

The investigating officers said they needed to conduct an identity parade before details could be released.

However, before proceedings got under way on Monday, the court orderlies were instructed to clear the courtroom as it was held in-camera.

The NPA's Natasha Kara said: “The charges relate to the incidents of looting and public violence that occurred in KZN in mid-July. The appearance was held in-camera due to the identity parade, which is yet to be conducted.”

