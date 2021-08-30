Concerns raised that Gauteng water restrictions could impact on hospitals

Some areas have been without water for nearly a week and there is no indication when it will be restored.

JOHANNESBURG - There are worries that the ongoing water restrictions in Gauteng could impact hospitals and schools in the province as well.

Joburg Water said that the system was under pressure, with demand consistently exceeding supply.

Reservoirs will be affected across the Gauteng region.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Jack Bloom is warning that there could be a serious impact on health facilities.

"I really hope that they fix up this water-shedding problem as soon as possible, at least give good notice because hospitals can't function without water - there's the hygiene risk and it's terrible for patients. I think it's really a terrible situation in the middle of a pandemic."

