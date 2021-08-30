Chen: We must rely on science & not political agendas to find COVID origins

JOHANNESBURG - China’s ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong said in the quest to find the origins of the COVID-19 virus, it was important to rely on science and not on politically motivated agendas.

Chen briefed the media on Monday, lashing out at the US and calling their probes politically motivated "witch hunts" which aimed to smear China's name.

Last week, a classified US intelligence report was delivered to the White House, which was inconclusive on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization visited China in an attempt to trace the origin but also failed to conclude where the virus came from.

The Chinese ambassador to South Africa said he hoped just like many others that experts would find the origin of COVID-19 but strongly denied that it leaked from a lab in Wuhan.

“Their evil intention could not be more obvious. If the US really cares about really tracing it, they should stop blaming others.”

Chen said China had nothing to hide.

Earlier this month, Beijing rejected a call from the World Health Organization for raw data on early on COVID-19 cases to be released to help probe the origins of the virus.

The WHO said tracing the origin of the virus was vital to help prevent future pandemics.

