Alleged gangster appears in court in connection to Paarl triple murder

Justin Muller appeared in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged gangster on Monday appeared in court in connection with a triple murder in Paarl East.

Another person was wounded in the attack on Friday.

Initially, three people were arrested over the weekend but two have since been released.

The 26-year-old is a member of two gangs, the Mafligos and the 27 gang.

The National Prosecuting Authority said he abandoned bail and his case had been postponed to 6 October.

