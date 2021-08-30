Activists want Ramaphosa to explain lack of political will to end GBV

The Embrace Project plans to hand over a petition to the Presidency at the Union Buildings on Monday with more than 28,000 signatures demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa explain the apparent lack of political will to eradicate gender-based-violence.

JOHANNESBURG - As women’s month comes to an end on Tuesday, activists who tackle gender-based violence insist that there is nothing to celebrate.

This month alone, the murder of Fort Hare University Student Nosicelo Mtebeni was one of many cases of women being abused and killed, allegedly by their male partners.

Her boyfriend Alutha Pasile has been charged with her murder.

The organisation’s co-founder Lee-Anne Germanos said: “Last year, there were about four gender-based violence amendment bills related to GBV legislations that went through public participation processes and are currently still going through parliamentary processes before being passed as law.”

