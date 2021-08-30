6 suspects formally charged with murder of Gauteng health official Deokaran

Officials say the charges against the seventh suspect have been provisionally withdrawn pending an investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects have been formally charged with the murder of slain Gauteng health whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

The group were arrested last Thursday, just days after Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.

The six suspects linked to the murder of Deokaran made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

They have been charged with murder, attempted murder conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu said all of the suspects, aged between 24 and 30, are from KwaZulu-Natal.

“None of them are Gauteng residents and they were all arrested in KZN.”

The suspects are expected to back in court on 13 September for a formal bail application.

