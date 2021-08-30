3 suspects due in Paarl court over suspected gang triple murder

The police’s Novela Potelwa said the attack appeared to be gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with a triple murder.

A fourth man was also wounded in Friday night’s shooting.

The suspects were apprehended the following day.

“When police arrived in Rocky Street, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. Three were already dead, and one had sustained serious gunshot injuries. The shooting is believed to be gang-related. Police continue to monitor the area,” she said.

