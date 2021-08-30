2 more suspects arrested for allegedly inciting July riots due in court

The two were arrested over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects linked to incitement of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during the recent wave of unrest are expected to appear in courts on Monday.

The 35-year old suspect was apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal for his alleged incitement of violence and looting at the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, while a 36-year-old Gauteng woman who has 59,900 followers was handcuffed on Saturday, in Leondale, Johannesburg.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale said that the suspects would be appearing in the Pietermaritzburg and Johannesburg courts.

"Hawks members working together with Crime Intelligence arrested a 55-year-old and 36-year-old suspect for incitement to commit public violence on Saturday in Gauteng and KZN respectively."

