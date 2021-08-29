Zikalala docks 50% of KZN Health MEC's salary for flouting COVID restrictions

The MEC came under fire after photos and videos made the rounds on social media where the MEC was seen celebrating her birthday and guests were seen dancing without wearing any face masks.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has docked health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu's salary for flouting COVID-19 restrictions at a recent party thrown in her honour.

Simelane-Zulu came under fire after photos and videos made the rounds on social media where the MEC was seen celebrating her birthday and guests were seen dancing without wearing any face masks last week.

Zikalala made the announcement on Saturday following calls for an investigation.

The premier said he views the alleged super-spreader event in a serious light due to the ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of COVID-19.

The premier has ordered Simelane to issue a public apology for flouting COVID-19 restrictions within seven days and announced that she will take a 50% salary cut.

“We have instructed the provincial treasurer to work and ensure that at the next payment cycle 50% of the MEC’s salary is docked and paid to an NGO that fights against COVID.”

Zikalala said Simelane-Zulu regrets not adhering to COVID-19 regulations.

“We commend the MEC for her swift response to the matter, we also thank her for her preparedness to admit the mistake and for expressing her regret that she found herself in a compromising position.”

