Zikalaka says KZN has highest rate in active COVID-19 cases in South Africa

Premier Sihle Zikalaka said KZN is currently dealing with over 59,000 active cases accounting for 30% of the national infection tally.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government said the province has the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Premier Sihle Zikalaka briefed the media on Sunday on the impact of the COVID-19 third wave in the province.

Zikalala said KZN is currently dealing with over 59,000 active cases accounting for 30% of the national infection tally.

"Our numbers are on the upward trend while the difference this time around is that children, mostly learners are also getting infected. The number of daily hospital admissions has also increased in both public and private hospitals".

Zikalala said the province has made several strides regarding its mass vaccination rollout.

"This week the Province reached above 2 million mark in terms of the number of inoculated persons. We have as the Province a target of vaccinating a total of 7.5 million people if we are to contribute meaningfully to the country achieving population immunity for the COVID-19 virus".

