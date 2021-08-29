WATCH LIVE: DBE Minister Motshekga briefing on the impact of COVID on schooling

Minister Angie Motshekga briefs the media to provide an update on the basic education sector’s response to the impact of COVID-19 on schooling.

A week ago, concerns were raised after more than 500 COVID-19 infections were reported in Northern Cape schools.

The provincial department said 439 pupils, 54 teachers, and 33 support staffers tested positive between Monday and Thursday.

At the same time, the national department said that it was very worried about pupils losing out on the curriculum since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said that it was also likely that this loss of learning would have a greater impact in poorer communities where children had less access to effective remote opportunities and home support.

