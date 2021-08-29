SSA issues stern warning to staff who leak sensitive info to media

SSA senior management met over the weekend and discussed incidents of leaking of information to the media – including social media posts that embarrass and damage the image of the agency.

JOHANNESBURG – The State Security Agency (SSA) has issued a stern warning against its employees who have been leaking sensitive information.

This follows a meeting with senior management over the weekend where incidents of leaking of information to the media were discussed – including social media posts that embarrass and damage the image of the agency.

The SSA’s acting director-general (DG) Gab Msimanga has reminded staffers that the distribution of classified information and unauthorised sharing of classified documents violates the provisions of legislation governing intelligence services.

This means that those who are found guilty of violating these legislative provisions will be liable to a fine of R10, 000 or 10-years’ imprisonment, or both a fine and imprisonment.

Spokesperson Mava B Scott said investigations into the leaks were under way.

“They have already identified potential culprits who are spreading wrong and damaging rumours about the credibility and competence of some of the members within the agency. He [Msimanga] has said that following up on this and within no time, action will be taken against them.”

The agency has said it's concerned that some of the leaked information is false.

“He says that members should not be discouraged by such negative elements, including falsehoods about some unfounded allegations of favouritism in foreign placements that we have seen in the media – which have not been concluded, according to the DG, either by himself or the former minister.”

The agency has urged everyone in the organisation to be positive despite the leaks.

