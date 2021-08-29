Six people have been shot and killed in Zamani, KZN

JOHANNESBURG – Six people have been shot and killed in the Zamani Informal Settlement in Umlazi, in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

It’s understood the incident happened on Saturday night.

Details surrounding the shootings are still unclear, but it’s understood the killings happened at three separate houses.

Reports indicate two people were killed in their home, while the other four were attacked in two separate houses.

It’s understood two of the victims died en route or on arrival at the hospital.

Reports also suggest two of the victims were women and one was a 14-year-boy.

The police’s Jay Naicker said: “Information at the scene, from residents in the area, indicates that the six individuals were involved in criminality in the area, and it is suspected that they were killed by their rivals.”

Investigators were still on the scene on Sunday afternoon.

