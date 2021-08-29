Sisulu grandson Moyikwa passes away from COVID-related complications

Moyikwa Sisulu, who is the son of Zwelakhe and Zodwa Sisulu, and the grandson of struggle icons Walter and Albertina Sisulu, has been described as a man of integrity.

JOHANNESBURG – The grandson of South African stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu, Moyikwa Sisulu has passed away from COVID-19 complications.

The Sisulu family has said they are devastated and shocked by his passing.

He was the eldest son of the late anti-apartheid activist and businessman, Zwelakhe and Zodwa Sisulu.

Moyikwa was an African National Congress (ANC) activist and businessman who has been described by his family as a man of integrity.

He was diagnosed, along with his wife, earlier this month and passed away on Saturday morning at Morningside Clinic.

Sisulu, who leaves behind three children, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony this week.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has organised a drive-through memorial and online platforms can be used to send messages of condolences.

