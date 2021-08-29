SA records 274 more COVID-related deaths & over 10k new infections

The health department also announced 274 more COVID-related deaths had been reported, bringing the total death toll in the country to 81,461.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 10,173 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, this is according to the national health department's latest update on the pandemic.

The department also announced 274 more COVID-related deaths had been reported, bringing the total death toll in the country to 81,461.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,519,781 with a recovery rate of 91,4%

At the same time, data published in 'The Lancet' out of the United Kingdom (UK) suggests that people were twice as likely to need hospital care if they are sick with the Delta COVID-19 variant, rather than the Alpha variant that was once prevalent in the UK.

Experts say this reinforces why it is important that people get fully vaccinated.

Vaccination cuts the risk of serious illness from either variant.

