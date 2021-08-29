Rise in COVID-19 infections forces six Northern Cape Schools to close

The Department said about 339 cases have recently been recorded at various schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The Northern Cape Education Department said six of its schools have been forced to close following a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Spokesperson Geoffrey Van Der Merwe said this is a reflection that transmissions within communities are on the rise.

Van Der Merwe has encouraged parents to take children who are 18 years and older to get vaccinated.

"During the past week, we recorded 339 new COVID-19 cases which include the 36 eductors,289 learners and 14 support staff members at schools. The high infection rate especially amongst our learners is very concerning, and we appeal to parents and school communities to limit their movement or social interactions of our learners while at home.

