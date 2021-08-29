Outa displeased by Chikunga’s comment that SA motorist 'must pay' for e-tolls

On Saturday, the deputy minister told eNCA that motorists would have to pay and government would have to repay the loan.

JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has said the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga should first acquaint herself with the controversial e-toll system before making comments.

Many motorists have refused to pay since the system was launched.

The etoll matter has been on the agenda for some time, with government officials going back and forth.

Earlier this year, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalulala stated that an announcement on e-tolls would be made soon.

On Saturday, his deputy said motorists have no choice but to pay.

This angered Outa which has been at the forefront of the fight against the controversial system.

The organisation’s Wayne Duvenhage said: “She is obviously new, she doesn’t understand and we urge her to read Outa’s position on this matter and for the minister to make this decision once and for all – pull the plug on this thing because he really is just wasting everyone’s time.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Mbalula to find a solution, but motorists are still waiting.

