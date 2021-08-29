Motshekga urges ECD centres to participate in National Censors

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said a lack of accurate information on the database prevents the centres from receiving much-needed assistance.

Johannesburg - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga- has urged all Early Childhood Development Centers - to participate in the ECD National Censors in order to access quality education.

She said a lack of accurate information on the database prevents the centres from receiving much-needed assistance.

Motshekga said capturing the information will determine the level of learning and how that can be improved.

"We, therefore, appeal to all ECD sites owners and practitioners to open their doors to field workers for the successful execution of the ECD national censors".

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.