Go

Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 August 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.

FILE: Eyewitness News bring you the winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 28 August 2021. Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
FILE: Eyewitness News bring you the winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 28 August 2021. Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 28 August 2021 are:

Lotto: 08, 14, 16, 21, 42, 47 B: 30

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 08, 13, 19, 28, 40 B: 22

Lotto Plus 2: 07, 11, 24, 32, 35, 48 B: 25

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA