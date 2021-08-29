Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 August 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 28 August 2021 are:
Lotto: 08, 14, 16, 21, 42, 47 B: 30
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 08, 13, 19, 28, 40 B: 22
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 11, 24, 32, 35, 48 B: 25
