Kathrada Foundation calls for the arrest of masterminds behind Deokaran's murder

Seven people have been arrested after Babita Deokaran, a Gauteng health official and key witness in the SIU probe into PPE corruption, was shot and killed outside her home.

JOHANNESBURG – As new details emerge around the killing of Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has urged police to arrest the masterminds behind the murder of whistleblowers helping to fight corruption.

The foundation also welcomed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the murder.

Deokaran, was a senior official in the department of health’s finance department and was shot several times outside her home in the south of Johannesburg last week.

The Sunday Times has revealed that her alleged killers stalked her for more than a month and that the masterminds forked out millions for her assassination.

The slain official was a key witness in an investigation into personal protective equipment irregularities that have rocked the province.

The foundation's director Neeshan Balton said the arrest sends a strong message that operations aimed at eliminating corruption fighters will not be tolerated.

“This should serve as a warning to the people behind these assassins that they too might well be uncovered very soon; which is really what we are hoping for because the people who killed her were certainly paid by others and they need to be brought to book.”

