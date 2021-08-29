Hawks arrest 2 suspects linked to instigation of July riots

Members from crime against the state and crime intelligence nabbed a man and woman in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for incitement to commit public violence.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested two more suspects for allegedly instigating public violence which swept across parts of the country in July.

Members from crime against the state and crime intelligence nabbed a man and woman for incitement to commit public violence.

It is alleged the man was involved through social media and other platforms and is linked to Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, which was broken into, looted, and set alight.

While in Gauteng a woman, who operated under the Twitter account called @africansoil, was also arrested on Saturday during a search and seizure operation in Leondale.

The two will appear in the Pietermaritzburg and Palm Ridge Courts respectively on Monday.

Last week, Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate Court where he faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The matter was postponed to Thursday for a bail application.

