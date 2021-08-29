Gauteng govt warns of another COVID-19 wave

Gauteng this week surpassed the milestone of three million vaccines administered with a new record of over 75,000 inoculations on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has warned there's a high risk of a resurgence of another wave of COVID-19 infections as the third wave is showing little signs of slowing down in other provinces.

The provincial leadership said it is concerned after experts cautioned that the third wave could overlap with a predicted fourth wave.

Gauteng is seeing a consistent decrease in the number of new infections, hospital admissions and active cases.

The Health Department's Kwara Kekana said there's still a long way to go.

" The milestone comes as the Gauteng provincial governments' vaccination rollout program continues to expand through innovative partnerships government, civil society, care-based organisations retail and private sector. Additional vaccination sites are being opened and more sites operating during weekends for the convenience of those who are at work during the weekdays".

