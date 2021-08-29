Duo accused of inciting public violence during July unrest due in court tomorrow

The Hawks have said more arrests will be made after a 35-year-old man was handcuffed in KZN and another suspect was caught in Gauteng on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Two people from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), who have been linked to the instigation of the unrest in July, are due to appear in court on Monday.

The Hawks said investigations against those who incited public violence and conspired to commit crime during last month's civil unrest are continuing – with more arrests expected.

This follows the recent arrests include a 35-year-old man handcuffed in KZN and another suspect caught in Gauteng on Saturday.

The pair stand accused of inciting public violence through social media promoting civil unrest and the damage of property in KZN and Gauteng.

More than 300 people died during the looting and anarchy last month.

Hawks’ spokesperson Katlego Mogale said authorities confiscated several items during the arrest which will be used as evidence.

“It is alleged that the KZN suspect was involved in the incitement of public violence, and as a result, Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was broken into, and criminal activities such as theft of goods occurred. During the incident, the mall was also set alight. Meanwhile, in Gauteng, a suspect with a followership of almost 60,000 people was arrested yesterday.”

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg and Palm Ridge Courts respectively on Monday.