COVID resulted in reversal of gains made in last 20 years – Education Minister

Minister Angie Motshekga has said the unpredicted closures of schools, and unplanned disruptions to teaching and learning, have resulted in the reversal of gains made in the last 20 years

JOHANNESBURG – The basic education minister says they are deeply concerned with losses in learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday morning, Motshekga gave the country an update on the impact of the pandemic on schooling.

The minister said the delay in the start of the academic year will have a long-lasting negative impact on not just the education sector but society in general.

The department said the 2021 school calendar must be retained to prevent further disruptions to school time and prevent even further losses.

According to the ministry, new evidence has shown that more school-aged children are not attending school than usual.

DBE CONCERNED ABOUT ALARMING RATE OF TEENAGE PREGNANCY

The minister also took the opportunity to address the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies saying the department will intensify its implementation of comprehensive sex education.

“There is one matter that we cannot ignore as a nation, including us as a department, because it negatively impacts on the work we do as a sector and on the lives of young women and their futures. We are concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancy in our country.”

