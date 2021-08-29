Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: AFP journalists

A security official from the recently deposed government told AFP it was a rocket that 'initial information shows hit a house'.

KABUL – A loud blast was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday by AFP journalists, hours after US officials warned of the possibility of a terror attack.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday morning, where he is to pay respects to the 13 service members who were killed in Kabul in an attack earlier in the week.

Biden and his wife, Jill, "will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners, and our Afghan allies in Kabul," ahead of a transfer of the remains, according to the president's daily schedule.

US WARNS OF MORE TERROR ATTACKS AT KABUL AIRPORT

Suicide bomb threats hung over the final phase of the US military's airlift operation from Kabul Sunday, with President Joe Biden warning another attack was highly likely before the evacuations end.

More than 112,000 people have fled Afghanistan via the massive US-led airlift since the Taliban movement swept back into power a fortnight ago, and the operation is winding down despite Western powers saying thousands may be left behind.

What had already been a chaotic and desperate evacuation turned bloody on Thursday when a suicide bomber from the local chapter of the Islamic State group targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering the airport.

More than 100 people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel, slowing down the airlifts ahead of Biden's deadline for evacuations to end by Tuesday.

The Pentagon said Saturday retaliation drone strikes had killed two "high-level" IS jihadists in eastern Afghanistan, but Biden warned of more attacks from the group.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Biden said.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

The US embassy in Kabul later released an alert warning of credible threats at specific areas of the airport, including access gates.

In recent years, the Islamic State's Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.

They have massacred civilians at mosques, public squares, schools, and even hospitals.

While both IS and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamists, they are bitter foes -- with each claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

