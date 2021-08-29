Babita Deokaran’s killers stalked her for over a month - Reports

Deokaran, who was a witness in Gauteng's personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption scandal, was gunned down outside her house last Monday after dropping her daughter off at school.

JOHANNESBURG – New details have emerged about the murder of Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran on Sunday.

The Sunday Times has revealed that her alleged killers stalked her for more than a month.

Three days after the hit, police managed to nab the seven men from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) for the crime.

It's being reported that the hitmen used high-end technology in an attempt to cover their tracks – including remotely disabling cameras at a petrol station close to the scene of the shooting.

It’s also believed that the masterminds forked out millions for her assassination, which led to questions around the safety of whistle-blowers and public servants in the country.

The newspaper has quoted a source as saying that the killers were brought from KZN for this particular hit.

The suspects between the ages of 24 and 31 will appear in court on Monday morning.

