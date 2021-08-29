ANC simply expanding kitty with crowd funding campaign | Party A plea was posted on social media platforms on Saturday asking members of the public to make a contribution - further fuelling speculation that the ruling party is in financial difficulty. ANC

Crowd funding campaign JOHANNESBURG - The ANC insists it's simply expanding the kitty used to raise funds in response to questions on why they have launched a crowd funding campaign. A plea was posted on social media platforms on Saturday asking members of the public to make a contribution - further fuelling speculation that the ruling party is in financial difficulty. @MYANC crowdfunding initiative

You can make your contribution to the African National Congress fundraising online or at an ATM/Bank. pic.twitter.com/H2BxRzmcSx African National Congress (@MYANC) August 29, 2021

Spokesperson Pule Mabe has told Eyewitness News they’ve given staffers reasons as to why there are unpaid wages - this as employees prepare to down tools from Thursday over the unpaid wages.

With the downing of tools looming this week from ANC staffers across the country- the ruling party said many members of the public are heeding the call for contributions.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said they have received a positive response.

"Many have been asking us they've seen our social media post calling to confirm if those indeed are legit. Others have been sending us proof of payment. Which now confirms that the people of this country are aware that the sustenance, survival and success of the African National Congress truly relies on them".

Mabe has however refused to divulge the reasons for the financial troubles within the party that have led to the campaign.

"Where matters involve our staffers we have explained that and given reasons to that. And we understand that the difficult position and situation that they find themselves in like them, we are doing everything so that resources are mobilised so that we could be able to deal with this situation. The ANC does not sell advertisements like radio stations, the ANC does not sell car parts like car dealers, it doesn't sell groceries like retail stores. The ANC depends on donations, the membership fees that are being paid by our members are quite minimal. And levies that we get from our councillors, members of parliament are also minimal.

He maintains treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has not received payments from businesspeople - dismissing it as fake news.

"There will never be a point where the treasurer-general receives funds meant for the organisation and those funds are diverted to other things.

