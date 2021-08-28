Team SA’s Weyers and Mahlangu score gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games
The pair won Team SA’s first two medals, with Anrune Weyers winning in the women’s 400m and Ntando Mahlangu taking gold in the men’s long jump.
JOHANNESBURG – Anrune Weyers has won Team SA’s first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Weyers won gold in the women’s 400m (T47) final in 56.05 seconds.
Hers was not the only medal for Team SA, as Ntando Mahlangu won the country’s second medal of with a final leap of 7.17m in the men’s T63 long jump
Mahlangu won gold but also set a world record in the T61 category.
WORLD RECORD! Ntando Mahlangu has broken the mens T61 long jump world record with a leap of 7.02m. That leaves him 2nd in the T63 final after 1 of 6 jumps#TeamSA #Tokyo2020Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) August 28, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.