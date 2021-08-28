Team SA’s Weyers and Mahlangu score gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games

The pair won Team SA’s first two medals, with Anrune Weyers winning in the women’s 400m and Ntando Mahlangu taking gold in the men’s long jump.

JOHANNESBURG – Anrune Weyers has won Team SA’s first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Weyers won gold in the women’s 400m (T47) final in 56.05 seconds.

Hers was not the only medal for Team SA, as Ntando Mahlangu won the country’s second medal of with a final leap of 7.17m in the men’s T63 long jump

Mahlangu won gold but also set a world record in the T61 category.