Sport Minister congratulates Mahlangu, Weyers on gold medals This put Team SA on the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, with two golds at the Tokyo Stadium. Ntando Mahlangu

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Anrune Weyers Minister Nathi Mthethwa congratulated Ntando Mahlangu and Anrune Weyers for winning gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Anrune Weyers, competed in the T47 400m Women's race and won Team SA’s first medal by clocking 56,05 defeating Liesbli Marina Andrade (Venezuela) and Anastasia Solovieva (Russia), coming second and third respectively. This is what it means to win GOLD!!

@AnRUNel #TeamSA#ParaAthletics #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/LnhfgQ2hoa Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) August 28, 2021 In the men's T63 long jump Ntando Mahlangu jumped 7.17 metres winning a gold medal and set a new T61 world record in the process. This put Team SA on the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, with two golds at the Tokyo Stadium. Congratulating both athletes, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who on Friday held a media briefing where he outlined incentives of all athletes who stand to collect various medals, said the following: “We are extremely proud of Team SA and what they have achieved so far at the Paralympics. This is a clear indication that there are no limits when you set your mind to something. We believed they could and they did. Furthermore, we will continue to support them on their ongoing journey.” Jumping into the record books like



Ntando Mahlangu from #RSA jumped 7.17 metres in the Mens Long Jump - T63, winning #gold and setting a new T61 world record in the process! #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



@TeamSA2020 pic.twitter.com/fo34Cxvw41 Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 28, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, swimmers Kat Swanepoel and Hendrik van der Merwe competed but both athletes missed out on a place in the evening final.

Swimming in the women’s 150 individual medley (SM4), Swanepoel took nine seconds off her entry time from Durban in April, when she touched the wall in 3min 21.19sec. Swanepoel had turned in second position in her heat after the backstroke leg, slipped to fifth after the backstroke, but fought back on the freestyle lap to finish fourth in her heat and 11th overall.

Van der Merwe finished fifth in his heat and missed out on the evening final, although in his heat the Paralympic record fell to Spain’s world-record holder and gold-medal favourite Antoni Ponce Bertran.

The silver medallist in the men’s 100m (T38) at London 2012, and fourth-place in the event at the 2016 Games in Rio, Dyan Buis, came in fifth place in his morning heat in 11.75, missing out on a spot in the evening’s final.

In archery, Philip Coates-Palgrave won his 1/32 encounter, but he fell off the standard he set there in his 1/16 match where he was beaten.

Leon Els, who had won a marathon three-setter that finished after midnight, was back only hours later but lost to No5 seed Gordon Reid of Great Britain, 6-2, 6-0, in the second round of the wheelchair tennis men’s singles.