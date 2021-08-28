SA has vaccinated 14% of its adult population

The enthusiasm among younger South Africans to be vaccinated has increased the country’s vaccination rate with an average number of vaccinations topping 240,000 daily this week.

JOHANNESBURG – The country has managed to vaccinate 14% of its adult population – with more than 11.9 million jabs administered.

The government set a target to vaccinate 67% of the population, to reach the point where enough people are immune to the coronavirus to prevent it spreading unchecked.

The most populous provinces are leading the charge in administering jabs.

Gauteng has over 3 million residents inoculated, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 2 million and the Western Cape at 1.9 million

The new Pfizer doses come as vaccine numbers were lagging across the country and as provinces like the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continue to battle an extended resurgence of COVID-19 Infections.

