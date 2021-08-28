Political parties oppose ANC's attempt to compel IEC to reopen candidate list

The ANC is set to approach the Electoral Court claiming the system put in place by the IEC for ward councillor candidate list registrations was not up to standard.

JOHANNESBURG - Several political parties said they will oppose any attempt by the ANC to head to the Electoral Court, to compel the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to reopen its candidate list system.

The ANC is set to approach the Electoral Court claiming the system put in place by the IEC for ward councillor candidate list registrations was not up to standard.

As a result, the party said, technical "Glitches" in the system disrupted it from exercising its right to register some ward councillor candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

This is despite the IEC extending the deadline by four hours on Monday.

The EFF has joined a host of opposition parties that have strongly opposed the ANC’s application to the Electoral Court seeking to amend the election's timetable.

The party has described the ANC’s intentions as unacceptable.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has accused the ruling party of using the registration blunder as a delay tactic.

"They are aware themselves that the South African people are actually gatvol, and they are prepared to ultimately remove ANC out of power from all the big metros".

Cope’s Dennis Bloem said should the application go through the IEC’s integrity to hold free and fair elections will be grossly undermined.

"It will make a mockery of the IEC regulations, governing elections if the court allows this to happen. ANC must not think that they are special and above the law".



The opposition has called on parties and independent candidates to raise their voices and reject the ANC’s court bid.

READ: Malema lashes out at ANC for ‘tactics to retain power’ ahead of local elections

READ MORE: Most political parties meet IEC deadline to submit election candidate lists

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.