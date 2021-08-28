Police hunt suspects after Pheliswa Sawutana found murdered in Nyanga

The 32-year-old was found dead in Samora Machel a week ago with injuries to her face.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police are still searching for the killers of Pheliswa Sawutana a week after she was murdered in Nyanga.

The 32-year-old was found dead in Samora Machel with injuries to her face.

The police said they have expanded their investigation to determine the motive behind the murder and to find the people who killed her.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “The victim was declared deceased on scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown, and Samora Machel police are investigating a case of murder.”

