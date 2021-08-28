Outa: Measures to improve licence renewal system long overdue

In addition to extending the license renewal deadline to March next year, the department will be increasing license centres in Gauteng, while private optometrists will also soon be able to upload eye tests results directly onto the eNatis system.

JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has said the measures outlined by the transport department on improving the driver’s renewal process are long overdue.

In addition to extending the license renewal deadline to March next year for those whose cards expired during the lockdown period, the department will be increasing license centres in Gauteng, while private optometrists will also soon be able to upload eye tests results directly onto the eNatis system.

Outa said with more than 1.2 million motorists in possession of expired licences, it’s become more than critical that alternatives to the current renewal processes are implemented.

Gauteng has experienced the bulk of the challenges related to renewals accounting for 44.6% of the national backlog.

Outa chief executive officer (CEO) Wayne Duvenage has said Minister Fikile Mbalula was left with no option but to extend the grace period deadline.

“The question is are we going to be sitting here in March 2022 with the same issues. I think there is a lot of work to do. Will they solve what they’ve said? We are not sure because to raise this concern that there is corruption there; they’ve known that for a long time and they’ve done nothing about it.”

Mbalula said government had begun with sting operations to root out corruption in his department.

Meanwhile, some motorists who spoke to Eyewitness News at the Randburg licensing centre said the extended deadline must run parallel to ensuring the current system is improved and updated.

A man said: “It would be great if the improvements actually happened like people getting trained, upgrading technology like computers to make the system more efficient, also improving some of the testing centres in terms of the aesthetics.”

