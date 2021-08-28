More than 3 million people jabbed in Gauteng against COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, more than 75,000 vaccines have been administered across the five districts - as the province increases weekend public vaccination sites.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 3 million people have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus in Gauteng – as the province continues to report a downward trajectory in daily infections.

Gauteng leads the pack with vaccines administered – followed by KwaZulu Natal – with under 2 million jabs – and the Western Cape with 1.9 million.

The infection rate in Gauteng has been on a steep decline under the adjusted level 3 lockdown – with more than 7700 new cases this week.

Although Gauteng has seen a consistent decrease in the number of infections, the provincial government said the risk of resurgence remains.

With Emfuleni and Pretoria reporting the highest rate of daily cases.

The number of active cases in the province has dwindled from over 13, 000 last week, to 11,000 this week.

To date, Gauteng has recorded over 900,000.

