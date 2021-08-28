May 2022 ideal time for local govt elections – says IFP president Hlabisa

The IFP's president Velenkosini Hlabisa has told Eyewitness News that government still needs to ensure a mass vaccination programme to minimise the risk of infections to allow for fair campaigning.

DURBAN – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has said May 2022 would be the ideal time to hold the local government elections.

The party's President Velenkosini Hlabisa has toldEyewitness News that government still needs to ensure a mass vaccination programme to minimise the risk of infections to allow for fair campaigning.

Hlabisa said although his party accepted the recommendation by Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to postpone the elections to February next year, he believes it is a busy month as it follows the festive season.

The IFP’s president said in May, many people will have been vaccinated and many others registered to vote.

“We feel that May would be ideal; by then more people would have registered as voters, as we have about six million people who are unregistered, and more than 50% would have been vaccinated.”

