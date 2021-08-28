Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers
The team is representing South Africa in the COSAFA Qualifier being played from 26 August - 4 September in Durban.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the inaugural 2021 TOTALENERGIES CAF Women’s Champions League.
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies secured their semi-final spot with a 6-0 victory over Double Action from Botswana on Saturday.
Sundowns dominated in their opening two matches, scoring 12 goals without conceding as they seek qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League that will be staged in Egypt later in the year.
2021 TotalEnergies CAF Womens Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies v Double Action Ladies.
To decide the teams that will participate in the final competition in Egypt later in 2021, zonal qualifiers are being played as elimination rounds.
Sundowns is in Group A along with Lesotho Defence Force, Double Action Ladies from Botswana and Eswatini’s Manzini Wanderers.
Group B sees Zambia’s Green Buffaloes drawn alongside Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe and TURA Magic from Namibia.
The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.
South Africas Mamelodi Sundowns secured a semifinal place and top spot in Group A with a 6-0 victory over Double Action from Botswana at the 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Womens Champions League | COSAFA Qualifiers in Durban on Saturday.
Both FIFA and CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe have targeted growing women’s football in coming years and the COSAFA competition is a big step forward for Southern Africa in this regard.
In April Motsepe said: "We want women’s football, in the period of my presidency, to be significantly growing, progressing and prospering,”. “Someone was saying to me, we could actually have an African nation winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup before we have a male team doing so.”
The Total CAF Women’s Champion League is due to be staged later in 2021 and the COSAFA competition will serve as a qualifier for that, with the winner advancing to the continental finals.
Tons of congratulations to @mokwena_oratile to be announced Woman of the match against Double Action Ladies.
Well done Ora!
Heres first to many #CWCL #CAFWCLQ pic.twitter.com/0bwPIVmHHo