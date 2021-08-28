Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers

The team is representing South Africa in the COSAFA Qualifier being played from 26 August - 4 September in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the inaugural 2021 TOTALENERGIES CAF Women’s Champions League.

The team is representing South Africa in the COSAFA Qualifier being played from 26 August - 4 September in Durban.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies secured their semi-final spot with a 6-0 victory over Double Action from Botswana on Saturday.

Sundowns dominated in their opening two matches, scoring 12 goals without conceding as they seek qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League that will be staged in Egypt later in the year.