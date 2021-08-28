Go

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers

The team is representing South Africa in the COSAFA Qualifier being played from 26 August - 4 September in Durban.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players Zanele Nhlapho, Agnes Nkosi & Andisiwe Mgcoyi. Picture: @SundownsLadies/Twitter.
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players Zanele Nhlapho, Agnes Nkosi & Andisiwe Mgcoyi. Picture: @SundownsLadies/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the inaugural 2021 TOTALENERGIES CAF Women’s Champions League.

The team is representing South Africa in the COSAFA Qualifier being played from 26 August - 4 September in Durban.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies secured their semi-final spot with a 6-0 victory over Double Action from Botswana on Saturday.

Sundowns dominated in their opening two matches, scoring 12 goals without conceding as they seek qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League that will be staged in Egypt later in the year.

To decide the teams that will participate in the final competition in Egypt later in 2021, zonal qualifiers are being played as elimination rounds.

Sundowns is in Group A along with Lesotho Defence Force, Double Action Ladies from Botswana and Eswatini’s Manzini Wanderers.

Group B sees Zambia’s Green Buffaloes drawn alongside Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe and TURA Magic from Namibia.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.

Both FIFA and CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe have targeted growing women’s football in coming years and the COSAFA competition is a big step forward for Southern Africa in this regard.

In April Motsepe said: "We want women’s football, in the period of my presidency, to be significantly growing, progressing and prospering,”. “Someone was saying to me, we could actually have an African nation winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup before we have a male team doing so.”

The Total CAF Women’s Champion League is due to be staged later in 2021 and the COSAFA competition will serve as a qualifier for that, with the winner advancing to the continental finals.

READ: Mamelodi Sundowns to represent SA in CAF Women's Champions League

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA