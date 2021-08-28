Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 27 August 2021
These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 27 August 2021.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 27 August 2021:
PowerBall: 06, 10, 11, 45, 47 PB: 13
PowerBall Plus: 20, 30, 31, 41, 49 PB: 11
