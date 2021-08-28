Go

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 27 August 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 27 August 2021.

Eyewitness News brings you the latest Powerball, Powerball Plus results.
Eyewitness News brings you the latest Powerball, Powerball Plus results. Picture: Pixabay
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 27 August 2021:

PowerBall: 06, 10, 11, 45, 47 PB: 13

PowerBall Plus: 20, 30, 31, 41, 49 PB: 11

