KZN govt worried fewer people getting vaccinated, more SA men step up

The KZN health department's Dr Sandile Tshabalala said they have also started collaborating with influencers to encourage people to get vaccinated.

DURBAN/JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Health authorities have said it's concerning that there were fewer people getting vaccinated amid an increasing third wave of infections.

The health department's Dr Sandile Tshabalala said they have also started collaborating with influencers to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We have noted that will all age groups, the general pattern is that the registration on EVDS is high or is higher than those that come for the vaccination.”

READ: Zikalala urges KZN residents to get their jabs

Meanwhile, the national health department has said more men were visiting vaccine sites, and the pace is picking up over weekends.

There are only a few sites operating over weekends, and the department said it’s not that simple to open more areas for vaccines on Saturdays and Sundays.

MORE SOUTH AFRICAN MEN GETTING VACCINATED

There are more than 11.6 million people now jabbed with at least one dose – and officials are hoping to get 30 million people inoculated by the end of the year.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said more men were now getting their jabs, compared to the worrisome trend seen in past weeks.

ALSO READ: Men over the age of 50 not coming out in numbers for COVID jab - Health dept

“The female vaccinated percentage was 58.5, and the males were at 21.5 – so there has been improvement on the uptake, which we really find encouraging.”

There is a growing demand for vaccines over the weekends, but government is not able to open large numbers due to staff capacity shortages.

The department's Nicholas Crisp explained that it's not about the money.

Now that all adults 18 years and older can get inoculated, and another 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses donation from the US soon to be unpacked, government hopes more people will get vaccinated.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.