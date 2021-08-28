Kathrada Foundation welcomes arrests | Babita Deokaran murder case

The Gauteng health official was a witness in the PPE corruption probe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has welcomed the arrest of seven suspects in the Babita Deokaran murder case.

The Gauteng health official was a witness in the PPE corruption probe.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her house on Monday after dropping her daughter off at school.

READ: Slain Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran's funeral under way

The Foundation’s Executive Director Neeshan Balton said this case is crucial in that the overall intention was to discourage many others within the public sector from being whistle-blowers.

"The speedy arrests will give some reassurance to the thousands of public sector workers if not hundreds of thousands who diligently do their work and who would want to see a clean public service.

Balton said her death is not in vain.

"These arrests if they had not been done as speedily as they have or if had they been left as the other people who have died like Babita over the last decade or more, then it would have further demoralised those good public servants who stand up to corruption on a day-to-day basis".

ALSO READ: 7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.