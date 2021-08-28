Another 2.2m US donated Pfizer vaccine doses to arrive in SA today

The vaccine doses were donated by United States (US) through the Covax facility and are in addition to the 5.6 million doses the US sent in July.

The vaccines were donated by United States (US) through the Covax facility and are in addition to the 5.6 million doses the US sent in July.

South Africa has inoculated more than 11.6 million people with at least one jab and the aim is to vaccinate 70% of the population by December.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the donation would go a long way, especially with all adults 18 years and older now getting their injection.

“This will take us a long way in terms of reinforcing our stock of vaccines, and also making sure that we have a very stable vaccine supply.”

Scientists predict that the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections will hit South Africa by around November, and it could possibly be driven by a new variant too.

Government has urged the public to get vaccinated so that the third wave won't overlap with the fourth wave –which could put extreme pressure on health workers and hospitals.

SA RECORDS OVER 12K NEW COVID CASES IN LATEST REPORTING CYCLE

At the same time, the health department has announced that 12,045 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the latest 24-hour cycle.

The department also reported 361 more deaths, which brought the total number of COVID-related fatalities in the country to 81,187.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2.,498,429 - with a recovery rate of 90,0%.

Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo

