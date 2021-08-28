4 people killed in Mpumalanga crash

Three people died at the scene of the crash, and the fourth victim passed away in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have died in a crash on the N2 between Mkhondo and Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

It's understood a bakkie and a sedan collided on the route on Friday night.

Mpumalanga transport department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said, “The deceased include two female passengers, and a male driver of the sedan. The male driver of the bakkie, who was alone in the vehicle, also succumbed to his injuries. At the time of the accident, the driver of the sedan was travelling from Sheepmoor to Mkhodo while the bakkie was headed towards Sheepmoor.”

