Zikalala urges KZN residents to get their jabs

The province aims to vaccinate about 60,000 people a day, however, only half are getting their jabs.

DURBAN - Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday urged residents to register and get vaccinated following a shortfall in the number of daily targets.

KZN is currently battling the third wave of the COVID-19 infections with some vaccination sites experiencing a low intake of the younger cohort.

Zikalala said the number of vaxxers needs to scale up and people must make a plan to get vaccinated.

“We must urgently scale up the number of people who get vaccinated in the shortest time possible so that our country can achieve population immunity and the required protection.”

