Women’s Month: SA women fall prey to GBV crimes even as they're ‘celebrated’

As the nation marks Women's Month, several cases of gender-based violence (GBV) have rocked the country in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN – South African women have continued to suffer at the hands of men and in many of these cases, the perpetrators are their partners.

Several cases of gender-based violence (GBV) have rocked the country in recent weeks.

This as the nation marks Women's Month and commemorates two years since the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, by a worker at a post office in Claremont.

In the latest incident in the Free State, a 32-year-old police constable was killed, allegedly by her boyfriend.

It's believed that the woman was strangled to death and her body was found dumped near the local swimming pool by her colleagues, whom she had called for help hours before she was found dead.

In another incident earlier this week, a man appeared in the East London Regional Court for the murder of fourth-year law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni.

The 23-year-old Fort Hare University student's dismembered body was found in black bags and a suitcase hours before the arrest of her boyfriend, Alutha Pasile.

In the same week, a man accused of the murder of his 27-year-old girlfriend abandoned his bail application in the Nigel Magistrates Court.

It's alleged that on 13 August, Brian Somfako assaulted Samantha Zungu with a steel pipe before taking her to hospital where she died. It's been reported that she was nine months pregnant.

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a pregnant woman was discovered in the Crocodile River. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had been shot.

