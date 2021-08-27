We respect Nkwe's decision to resign as Proteas assistant coach - Shamsi

Enoch Nkwe resigned on Tuesday, just days before the team departed for their limited overs tour of Sri Lanka. The 38-year-old cited concerns about 'the functioning and culture of the team environment'.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, said that the resignation of assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe, was sad but that the team fully respected the decision he had made.

Nkwe resigned on Tuesday, just days before the team departed for their limited overs tour of Sri Lanka. The 38-year-old cited concerns about “the functioning and culture of the team environment”.

Shamsi said that the team wishes Nkwe well: “I’m sure he has his reasons and just like he wishes us well for the future, we do the same to him. This is sport and these kinds of things can happen so we just have to move forward now and I’m sure the guys will be in touch with him”.

The limited overs series gets under way with the first of three ODI’s next week Thursday and Shamsi is looking forward to another chance to improve.

“I’m somebody that’s never fully satisfied with my bowling, even with the series like we had in the West Indies and Ireland. To be honest, I wasn’t completely happy with the way I was bowling and there were a couple of things that I want to work on. Maybe we'll see a couple of sixes as well when the team needs it most, so it's always nice to be able to contribute in that way as well,” he said.

In terms of the bowling unit as a whole, Shamsi said that the confidence levels were high: “I do believe we have one of the best bowling attacks in the world and all we need is a bit of game time because the talent in the squad is there. We might be a bit inexperienced at international level but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the skill. We showcased that against a strong West Indies team and against Ireland as well.”

The ODI series also includes matches on 4 and 7 September, with the T20 series starting on 10 September.

