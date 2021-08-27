WC Health Dept set to ramp up COVID vaccination capacity

Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete. said more vaccine doses are expected to arrive today: 'We are now moved from a supply-constrained environment to a supply surplus environment, which basically means we now can vaccinate more people.'

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department is again ramping up its vaccination capacity.

It said that it was now able to inoculate 50,000 people a day.

“With all the legislation being open, it's 4.9 million people in this province we want to reach with vaccination. We have a single-minded purpose for the next two or three months and that is to get everyone in these age groups, as far as possible, to agree to be vaccinated, to step forward to be vaccinated,” said the province’s head of health Dr Keith Cloete.

He said that more vaccine doses were expected to arrive on Friday: “We are now moved from a supply-constrained environment to a supply surplus environment, which basically means we now can vaccinate more people.”

Cloete said their target this week was 200,000 people: “Already in the first three days we've almost averaged 50,000 a day from Monday to Wednesday, which is also a good sign because we will easily exceed the 200,000 target for this week.”

