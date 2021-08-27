Vinpro hopes for positive outcome in legal challenge of alchohol restrictions

Vinpro took government to court this week to contest its decision to impose nationwide liquor bans.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has reserved judgment in a legal challenge against government's liquor ban restrictions.

Vinpro took government to court this week to contest its decision to impose nationwide liquor bans.

In July, Vinpro's challenge was rendered academic when the liquor sales ban was relaxed days later.

Following arguments from the legal representatives of Vinpro and government, the full bench of three judges reserved judgment.

The main points were argued this week - on the structure of government, an interim application asking to take evidence regarding the third wave into account, as well as the issue of mootness since the ban has been partially lifted.

Vinpro said that provinces and not national government, should decide whether or not to impose liquor restrictions and should do so with reference to provincial circumstances such as trauma unit capacity.

The wine body is hopeful for a positive outcome and awaits feedback on important principles that would govern decision-making regarding future wine sales bans.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.