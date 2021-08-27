US donates 2.2m more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to SA - Phaahla

The consignment is due to arrive on Saturday - this will be in addition to the 5.6 million doses the country already gave the country in July.

JOHANNESBURG - The United States has donated a further 2.2 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to South Africa through the Covax facility.

The consignment is due to arrive on Saturday - this will be in addition to the 5.6 million doses the country already gave the country in July.

It will be another boost to South Africa's vaccination drive.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla: "The people and the government of the United States of America have again donated to us, through the Covax facility, another 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which we will be receiving tomorrow on the 28th of August."

VACCINE HOARDING

The donations come in the wake of a warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) that poorer countries were running out of vaccine doses amid criticism that wealthier countries were hoarding the jabs.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) earlier this year, complained that some of the rich countries had acquired far more vaccines than they needed and were holding onto the access doses.

He said that vaccine nationalism was a great concern and has the potential to endanger the recovery of all countries.

